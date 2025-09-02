Jayne Kennedy’s Memoir Explores Early Life and Career Challenges

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Jayne Kennedy, a groundbreaking figure in sports broadcasting, releases her memoir, “Plain Jayne,” today, September 2. The 73-year-old former Miss Ohio reflects on her diverse career and the importance of her upbringing in Wickliffe, Ohio.

“Some people say, ‘Why do you spend so much time on that part of your life in this book, why don’t you tell all Hollywood?’” Kennedy shared with cleveland.com. “But I had to tell that because this is who I am.” Her memoir is an honest portrayal of her life and the family values that shaped her.

In her book, Kennedy recalls her childhood filled with lessons from her parents, stating, “Wickliffe would always be my home base, my safe haven.” The memoir, which she has worked on for 25 years, also reflects her journey to becoming an influential television personality.

While Kennedy was rising in the industry, she faced barriers due to her race. “They’re not looking for anyone like you,” she was told when she auditioned for CBS’ “NFL Today.” Undeterred, she reached out to NFL star Jim Brown, who helped her secure an audition.

Ultimately, Kennedy was one of the few finalists, competing against 16 women. “I said, ‘I’m just going to be me, I don’t have to exaggerate, I don’t have to prove anything,’” she recalled of her interview experience. Brent Musburger famously backed her, saying, “It’s Jayne or nobody.”

Throughout her career, Kennedy interviewed significant figures like boxing promoter Don King and Muhammad Ali. An exciting moment occurred when she jumped a fence to witness a fight. “And we ended up being pushed through the glass window,” she recounted, describing the chaotic scene.

With her natural confidence, Kennedy secured a contract with CBS shortly after landing an interview with Ali. “Next day,” she said, “I had my contract.” Her experiences also led to innovative solutions, like partnering with local boutiques for wardrobe needs.

Football remains a significant part of Kennedy’s life. “The Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Dallas Cowboys,” she shared, emphasizing her deep-rooted passion for the sport. She also worked in youth programs for the Browns.

Reflecting on her journey, Kennedy aims to inspire younger generations, urging them to be persistent. “You cannot let anyone tell you no,” she advises. Now, at 73, she continues to create, preparing to launch a jewelry line and a new fragrance. “Not Done Yet,” she declares, summing up her lifelong philosophy.

“I’d like for people to know that I opened doors for many to follow in,” she added, highlighting her legacy as a pioneer in sports broadcasting.