Jayson Tatum Dreams of NBA Future with Son Deuce

BOSTON, MA — Jayson Tatum, a star player for the Boston Celtics, has shared his hopes of playing in the NBA alongside his son, Deuce. During a recent episode of the podcast “The Morris Code,” Tatum discussed the possibility of forming a father-son duo similar to LeBron and Bronny James, who made history as the first father-son pair to compete together in the league.

At just 27 years old, Tatum believes he can continue playing basketball for at least another decade. His son Deuce is only eight years old, which means if Tatum can maintain his health, it’s plausible they could share the court in the future. “He turned eight, I’m 27. It’s like damn can I play 10 more years? I can easily do that,” Tatum said.

Tatum is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, which he sustained during the playoffs in May. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic about his recovery and future prospects. If he can overcome this injury, there’s a chance he could extend his playing career beyond the usual limits.

While Tatum strives to recover, the memory of his son Deuce accompanying him to games as a baby remains fresh. Their bond has grown over the years, with fans recalling Deuce’s appearances at Duke games when Tatum was a college athlete.

This season, however, Tatum’s focus is on healing as he aims to return to the Celtics lineup. If all goes well over the next few years, the NBA could witness another milestone moment with the Tatum duo.