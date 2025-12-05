Sports
Jayson Tatum Dreams of NBA Future with Son Deuce
BOSTON, MA — Jayson Tatum, a star player for the Boston Celtics, has shared his hopes of playing in the NBA alongside his son, Deuce. During a recent episode of the podcast “The Morris Code,” Tatum discussed the possibility of forming a father-son duo similar to LeBron and Bronny James, who made history as the first father-son pair to compete together in the league.
At just 27 years old, Tatum believes he can continue playing basketball for at least another decade. His son Deuce is only eight years old, which means if Tatum can maintain his health, it’s plausible they could share the court in the future. “He turned eight, I’m 27. It’s like damn can I play 10 more years? I can easily do that,” Tatum said.
Tatum is currently sidelined with an Achilles injury, which he sustained during the playoffs in May. Despite this setback, he remains optimistic about his recovery and future prospects. If he can overcome this injury, there’s a chance he could extend his playing career beyond the usual limits.
While Tatum strives to recover, the memory of his son Deuce accompanying him to games as a baby remains fresh. Their bond has grown over the years, with fans recalling Deuce’s appearances at Duke games when Tatum was a college athlete.
This season, however, Tatum’s focus is on healing as he aims to return to the Celtics lineup. If all goes well over the next few years, the NBA could witness another milestone moment with the Tatum duo.
Recent Posts
- Automated User Behavior Triggers Content Access Restrictions
- SEPTA Contract Negotiations Could Lead to Strike Affecting Philadelphia Schools
- Fantasy Football Expert Insights on Week 14 Tight End Picks
- Ja’Marr Chase Nears 1,000 Yards, Eyes NFL Milestone
- Tiger Woods Hosts Hero World Challenge Despite Not Competing
- Meghan Trainor’s Christmas Album Redefines Holiday Cheer
- Insights for Week 14 NFL Fantasy Showdowns
- Bills Dominate Steelers 26-7 in Crucial Week 14 Matchup
- Snowy Showdown: Bills Face Key Playoff Challenge with Star Power
- Margot Robbie Prepares for Wuthering Heights Release
- Malik Harrison Prepares for Showdown Against Former Ravens Team
- Buffalo Bills Stadium Construction Hits 75% Completion Despite Delays
- NFL Rookie Rankings: Top Players Making Impact in 2025 Season
- Browns’ QB Challenges and Future Outlook Amid Season Struggles
- Netflix Faces Challenges as It Attempts to Secure Box Office Success
- Vasco Modifies Lineup Ahead of Final Brasileirão Match Against Atlético-MG
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown