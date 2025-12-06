Sports
Jayson Tatum Envisions Playing with Son Deuce in NBA Future
BOSTON, Massachusetts — Jayson Tatum, the star forward for the Boston Celtics, recently shared his hopes of potentially playing in the NBA alongside his son, Deuce. Tatum, 27, discussed this future dream ahead of Deuce’s eighth birthday on December 6 during an appearance on the Morris Podcast.
While reflecting on his own career, Tatum remarked, “He turns 8, I’m 27, it’s like, ‘Man, can I play 10 more years?’ I can easily do that. If it were to work out, that would be cool.” This vision mirrors the historic connection of LeBron James and his son, Bronny, who became the first father-son duo to play together in the NBA.
Tatum has been open about his family’s role in his journey, especially during his recovery from an Achilles tendon injury sustained during the 2025 NBA playoffs. He told PEOPLE that the unyielding support from his children has been crucial during this challenging time. “I really needed that. There have been plenty of moments during this when I doubted myself. My son thinks I can do anything,” Tatum said.
Deuce, whose full name is Jayson “Deuce” Christopher Tatum Jr., began playing basketball on an organized team and is already showing a love for the game. Tatum commented, “He’s really starting to fall in love with the game. It’s exciting to see that.” Celtics fans often see Deuce courtside, proudly donning Celtics gear and cheering on his father.
As Tatum continues to recover from his injury, he remains optimistic about the future. With hopes of someday sharing the court with Deuce, he is focused on his rehabilitation and return to the game. He stated, “It’s been a long journey. I’m on the road to getting back. And it’s the hardest I’ve ever worked in my life.” This journey, Tatum believes, also holds the possibility of creating a unique father-son legacy in the NBA.
Only time will tell if Deuce will join his father in the league, but the bond they share and the dreams they discuss are already making waves in the basketball community.
