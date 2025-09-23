Sports
Jayson Tatum Launches New Signature Shoe: The Tatum 4
Boston, MA – Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum has unveiled his latest signature basketball shoe, the Tatum 4, developed in collaboration with Jordan Brand. This new model, which represents Tatum’s evolution as a player, will be available on October 10.
The Tatum 4 is designed to support Tatum’s style of play, featuring innovative technologies that enhance performance. “Greatness isn’t just about wins. It’s about how you handle setbacks and keep moving forward,” Tatum said. “I’m not the same player I was before, and I’m proud of that. The Tatum 4 is part of that journey.”
The shoe is touted as the lightest in the Jordan Brand basketball line, with features that ensure peak fluidity and stability on the court. The S-Seam Strobel and Cushlon 3.0 midsole work together to deliver a smooth ride, while a forefoot Air Zoom unit provides energy return for explosive movements.
This release celebrates Tatum’s hometown with a special “St. Louis” colorway, incorporating his signature number ‘0’ and premium materials like suede and mesh. The design reflects both the vibrancy of St. Louis and Tatum’s unique style.
The Tatum 4 will be available in full family sizing, priced at $135 for adults, $95 for grade school sizes, $75 for preschool, and $55 for toddlers. Tatum’s previous experience with injuries has inspired this launch, making the new shoe a symbol of resilience.
As the NBA season approaches, Tatum’s influence is set to expand beyond the court as he continues to build his signature sneaker line.
