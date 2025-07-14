Sports
Jayson Tatum Ranked 93rd in All-Time NBA Players List
Boston, MA — Jayson Tatum, a star forward for the Boston Celtics, has been ranked 93rd in Bleacher Report’s Top 100 NBA Players of All Time list, released on July 14, 2025. This ranking sees Tatum join basketball legends like Michael Jordan and LeBron James as part of a debate that has long surrounded player comparisons across generations.
Tatum’s ranking comes as he has reached significant milestones before turning 25. Already a pivotal player in his team’s success, his contributions have been instrumental in leading the Celtics to the NBA championship in recent years.
The acknowledgment of Tatum’s ranking has sparked discussions over the criteria used to define greatness in the league, especially considering the subjective nature of such lists. Critics often highlight issues such as recency bias, where current players may be favored over their historical counterparts due to the lack of contemporary footage and public memory.
B/R staff explained Tatum’s ranking by reflecting on his potential for further accomplishments: “Jayson Tatum’s inclusion may be seen as a rush to coronation. He isn’t even halfway through his career, but he has already made a significant impact on both ends of the court.”
Despite the skepticism surrounding rankings, the outlet recognized Tatum’s effectiveness, mentioning how he has been selected to All-NBA teams multiple times and has participated in numerous games. His ability to perform consistently well, especially in playoff scenarios, has already placed him in elite company.
Although the conversation about player ranking is often contentious, Tatum’s recognition signifies the respect he has earned in the basketball community. As he continues his career, fans and analysts alike watch closely to see how his legacy will unfold.
