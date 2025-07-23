Jayson Tatum Rehabs in Chattanooga, Inspires Local Basketball Team

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Last Wednesday, Liam Vitters, a player for the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga, was shocked to learn that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum would be working out at the school the next day.

Tatum was in town for his former teammate Kemba Walker’s wedding and had requested to use Chattanooga’s training facilities. An assistant coach informed Vitters about the surprise visit intended to maintain Tatum’s privacy as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles injury.

“You’re joking, right?” Vitters recalled his initial reaction. He was not alone; the Chattanooga staff had been tight-lipped to ensure Tatum could focus on his rehabilitation without distractions.

On July 17, as the Chattanooga Mocs finished their workout, Tatum arrived with his trainer, Nick Sang. The stop marked another important step in the long rehabilitation process for the Celtics All-Star. For the Mocs, it was a chance to witness firsthand the dedication of one of the NBA’s elite players.

Tatum spent an hour and a half in the gym focusing on his rehab, engaging in exercises designed for his injured Achilles while also completing upper-body weightlifting. Vitters and teammate Parker Robison noted Tatum’s intense focus throughout the session.

“He was on a mission,” Robison described. “He showed up, said ‘Hi,’ took some pictures, and then got right to work.”

The player’s work ethic left a lasting impression on the Mocs. Tatum’s routine included stretching, band work, and strength training while remaining engaged and concentrated, even during brief breaks.

“You could tell that he was really serious about this injury,” Robison added. “He took everything seriously, all the little small things.”

Celtics General Manager Brad Stevens praised Tatum’s commitment to rehabilitation, stating he has been working diligently daily. “He has literally been here every day, except when he took a few days’ break,” Stevens mentioned in early July.

The presence of Sang ensured Tatum could maintain a rigorous training regimen, even while traveling. CHattanooga’s strength coach Kevin Rodriguez worked closely with Sang, preparing for the visit and ensuring Tatum had the necessary space and privacy for his workouts.

<p“He’s trying to get back into the game, and he’s going to do whatever he needs to do to get himself back to where he was,” Rodriguez explained. The opportunity for local athletes to observe Tatum’s commitment to his training served as a motivational experience.

For Vitters, witnessing Tatum work in the gym was a memorable moment. As a Boston Celtics fan, his admiration for Tatum runs deep, influenced by his father’s ties to the area.

<p“That was one of the best things ever,” Vitters said. He believes Tatum's dedication could inspire his team in their upcoming season.

“If he can be doing that hard of work while still being injured, think about all we could be doing perfectly healthy,” Vitters observed.