Sports
Jazz Coach Will Hardy Eyes Lauri Markkanen’s EuroBasket Performance
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Lauri Markkanen is currently competing in the 2025 EuroBasket tournament, attracting attention from Utah Jazz coach Will Hardy. Hardy’s interest stems not only from his role as head coach but also from Markkanen’s incredible evolution since joining the Jazz.
ESPN’s Tim Bontemps shared insights on a recent podcast episode, revealing that Hardy’s observation of Markkanen’s EuroBasket performance in 2022 played a crucial role in the player’s growth. Hardy noted how he watched Markkanen play for Finland and devised strategies for the Jazz to utilize him in a similar way.
“If you go back a couple years ago, when Will Hardy got the Jazz job, he went over and watched Markkanen play with Finland in this tournament and came back and set up a lot of stuff for the Jazz to run through Markkanen in the same way he did with the Finnish National team,” Bontemps explained.
That decision contributed significantly to Markkanen’s career year, leading to an All-Star selection and a lucrative contract extension. While coaches often study players in international competitions, Hardy’s focused attention on Markkanen catalyzed his success.
The Jazz are expected to face challenges this season, but fans hope Markkanen’s performance at EuroBasket will enhance his game in the NBA. Hardy’s ability to unlock potential in players has established him as a capable coach.
Markkanen, once a high draft pick with unmet expectations from his time with the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers, has redefined his career under Hardy. With Utah’s roster, the focus is now on younger talents like Keyonte George and Cody Williams, who have yet to meet expectations set for them.
The upcoming season will test Hardy’s coaching skill as he aims to develop the Jazz’s rising stars, just as he did with Markkanen. His track record suggests there’s hope for success, but the path ahead remains uncertain.
