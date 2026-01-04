Sports
Jazz’s Lauri Markkanen Questionable for Thursday’s Game Against Clippers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Lauri Markkanen, forward for the Utah Jazz, is listed as questionable for Thursday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers due to a left knee contusion. This injury is a new concern for Markkanen, who previously dealt with a right groin issue.
In the Jazz’s last game on Tuesday, December 30, Markkanen scored 22 points, and contributed nine rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 38 minutes during a loss to the Boston Celtics.
If Markkanen is unable to play, Taylor Hendricks and Kyle Filipowski are expected to receive more minutes on the court. Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero is also listed on the injury report for the Jazz with an illness but has shown he can perform, scoring 37 points in his previous game.
Markkanen is having a standout season, averaging a career-high 27.7 points, seven rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He is also shooting 47.3% from the field and 36.6% from three-point range. His performance has played a vital role in the Jazz’s efforts in a tough Western Conference this season.
The Jazz are currently sitting at 12-20, and their performance without Markkanen has been concerning; they have lost all four games he has missed this season.
The Jazz are looking to avoid losing back-to-back games against the Clippers, and Markkanen’s status will be assessed in warmups before the game to determine if he can participate.
