Jazz Legend Dame Cleo Laine Passes Away at 97

WAVENDON, England — Dame Cleo Laine, a celebrated British jazz singer and Tony-nominated actress, has died at the age of 97. Her death was confirmed by The Stables, an arts center she co-founded with her late husband, John Dankworth, on July 25, 2025.

Laine passed away quietly at her home in Wavendon. The cause of death has not been disclosed. David Meadowcroft, chairman of The Stables, expressed his condolences, stating, “Dame Cleo was a remarkable performer who was loved by audiences around the world.” Monica Ferguson, chief executive of The Stables, added, “She will be greatly missed but her unique talent will always be remembered.”

Born Clementine Dinah Campbell in Southall, Middlesex, on October 28, 1927, Laine began her career in the early 1950s, performing in London’s jazz clubs. Known for her four-octave vocal range, she produced numerous acclaimed albums, including “Cleo Laine Sings Pierrot Lunaire” and “Cleo Sings Sondheim.” Alongside her husband, they became icons in British jazz.

Laine garnered accolades throughout her career, winning a Grammy Award in 1986 for her live album “Cleo at Carnegie: The 10th Anniversary Concert.” She was also the first female artist to receive nominations in the pop, classical, and jazz categories. In 1997, she was honored with the title of Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire.

Despite health challenges, Laine continued to perform into her 80s. “I am still singing and I’ve got work if I want it,” she stated in a 2011 interview. Laine also had a notable role on Broadway as Princess Puffer in “The Mystery of Edwin Drood,” earning her a Tony nomination in 1986.

She is survived by her children, Jacqui and Alec Dankworth, along with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.