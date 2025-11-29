Sports
Jazz Look to Break Losing Streak Against Kings on Friday Night
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah – The Utah Jazz will try to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Sacramento Kings on Friday night at the Delta Center. The game is part of the NBA Cup matchup. The Jazz currently hold a slight advantage as home favorites.
Utah holds a 4-5 record at home this season, while the Kings have struggled with a 5-14 overall record and are just 2-8 in their last ten games. This has raised questions about potential roster changes for Sacramento as the trade deadline approaches.
Adding to Sacramento’s woes, All-Star center Domantas Sabonis is out with a meniscus injury. His absence is a significant blow to the team’s offensive capabilities, which already rely heavily on Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan.
The Jazz’s Keyonte George may have a strong opportunity to shine against the Kings defense, which allows over 25 points per game to opposing point guards. George’s points prop is set at 21.5, slightly below his average of 23.4 points per game. He has scored 22 or more points in nine games this season, including four of his last five.
Despite the Jazz’s current losing streak, bettors are optimistic about Utah snapping the slide at home. They have shown better performance in their own arena, with a net rating of -0.1 at home compared to -7.2 overall. Their home games have also seen them go 7-2 against the spread.
In contrast, the Kings have a net rating of -10.7 this season and have struggled especially on the road, where they are 2-8. The Jazz have impressive recent home wins against teams like the Chicago Bulls, Los Angeles Clippers, and Phoenix Suns.
With Sacramento facing several challenges, including key injuries and poor performance on the road, the Jazz are favored to come out on top in this crucial game.
