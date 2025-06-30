Jazz Struggle to Trade Clarkson Amid Limited Interest

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — The Utah Jazz are having trouble trading guard Jordan Clarkson as interest in him dwindles, according to Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake City Tribune.

Larsen reports that there is “next to no interest” in Clarkson on the trade market after he faced an inconsistent few seasons following his prime years with the Jazz. This past season, Clarkson played just 37 games due to plantar fasciitis in his left foot, marking a career low.

Before his injury, he averaged 16.2 points and 3.7 assists in 26.0 minutes per game, primarily coming off the bench. The Jazz had hoped to find a market for Clarkson after the 2023 season, but it appears teams have moved on.

After successfully trading for another player, the Jazz are now focusing on giving more rotation minutes to their younger players as they prepare for the 2026 NBA draft.

