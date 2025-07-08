Jazz Triumph Over 76ers In Ace Bailey’s Summer League Debut

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Jazz kicked off the Salt Lake City Summer League with a 93-89 victory over the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, July 5. Rookie Ace Bailey, the Jazz’s No. 5 overall pick, made his professional debut during the match, showing both promise and room for improvement.

Bailey had a mixed performance, finishing the game with eight points, seven rebounds, and one assist, but struggled with his shooting, hitting just 3 of 13 attempts. Despite the rocky start, the 19-year-old remained positive after the game, noting, “It was great, and we won too, so that made it a plus. It was fun.”

Kyle Filipowski led the Jazz with 22 points, showcasing his ability to control the game, especially during critical moments in the fourth quarter. Filipowski emphasized the importance of adapting his strategy when facing different opponents, stating, “It really makes me think the game.”

Other notable performances included Cody Williams, who contributed 14 points and displayed significant progress since his rookie season. Williams’s coach, Scott Morrison, highlighted his improved confidence, saying, “He’s getting stronger, he’s getting more confident with it.”

Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe, the 76ers’ third overall draft pick, shone on the opposite side, scoring a game-high 28 points, further emphasizing the competitive nature of the Summer League. Morrison reaffirms that while wins are nice, the primary goal is for players to gain experience and learn from their performances.

The Jazz will continue their Summer League schedule against the Memphis Grizzlies on July 8, with each game providing essential opportunities for evaluation leading into the Las Vegas Summer League.