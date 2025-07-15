Jazz Try to Recruit Ace Bailey for Clash Against Spurs

Las Vegas, NV — The Utah Jazz will face off against the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Summer League on July 14 at the Thomas & Mack Center. A key focus for the Jazz is whether rookie Ace Bailey will play after dealing with a hip flexor injury.

Utah has been eliminated from the Summer League postseason following defeats to the Charlotte Hornets and Golden State Warriors. Despite these setbacks, they hope to avoid sending the Spurs (2-0) to a third victory. Injuries have affected the Jazz roster, leaving Bailey, Walter Clayton Jr., John Tonje, Elijah Harkless, and RJ Luis on the sidelines.

Bailey, the No. 5 pick in the 2025 draft, played in Utah’s first two games, contributing significantly to their win over the Philadelphia 76ers. He scored eight points with seven rebounds and improved in his second outing with 18 points, helping the Jazz snatch a close victory over the Memphis Grizzlies. However, he has missed recent games due to a hip issue.

On the other hand, Walter Clayton Jr. suffered a hamstring strain, adding to the Jazz’s difficulties. Without their main rookies, the team has struggled, losing 93-103 to the Warriors, highlighted by Gabe Madsen‘s standout performance.

Following Bailey’s injury, the Jazz may choose to be cautious as his status remains day-to-day, according to Tony Jones of The Athletic. Kyle Filipowski, Cody Williams, and Isaiah Collier are expected to carry the load in Bailey’s absence.

The matchup features an exciting narrative, particularly with the possibility of Bailey playing against fellow rookie Dylan Harper, the No. 2 overall pick, who has also impressed during the Summer League. Sports analysts and fans alike are eager to see if Bailey’s return can help shift the momentum for Utah.

The game is set to tip off at 8:30 PM ET and will be broadcast live on NBA TV.