Business
JCPenney to Close Westminster Mall Location by November
WESTMINSTER, CA — JCPenney, the oldest anchor store at the Westminster Mall, is set to close by November. The company informed the state’s Employment Development Department that the store will continue operating until November 16, with plans for a final closing by November 21.
Shoppers have already spotted “store closing” banners on the storefront, signaling the impending closure. The store has been part of the community since it opened in 1993, replacing a Robinson-May store.
According to The Orange County Register, all 76 employees will lose their jobs unless they find positions at other JCPenney stores. The closure will reduce the number of JCPenney locations in Orange County to just two.
This landmark closure marks the end of an era for many loyal customers who’ve shopped at the Westminster Mall location for decades.
