JCPS Delays Proposed Start Time Changes Amid Community Concerns

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) Superintendent Brian Yearwood announced on Nov. 24 that the district will withdraw a proposal to adjust school start times, following feedback from families, staff, and community members.

The proposal, which was expected to be voted on by the Jefferson County Board of Education on Dec. 9, sought to shift all school start times 20 minutes earlier. Yearwood stated that the decision to pause the proposal came after “careful review and continued conversations” with various stakeholders.

JCPS board member Taylor Everett noted that he received around 150 emails from parents expressing their concerns about the proposed 7:10 a.m. start time. Many parents felt that an earlier start would complicate their schedules significantly.

“The feedback was clear, and I’m glad the district is listening,” Everett said. He acknowledged that while some parents want to adjust the later start times for certain schools, they do not want to adversely affect those already starting earlier.

Parent Taylor U’Sellis, who has children at Bloom Elementary, expressed relief after the decision was made. “This was just one step too far. We need to give the current schedule a little time to breathe,” she said, referencing the lengthy hours many children would face with an earlier start time.

In his statement, Yearwood emphasized the need for more in-depth analysis and engagement before any changes are made, stating, “Our commitment remains unchanged: to build thoughtful, sustainable solutions that meet the needs of our entire community.”

In August 2023, JCPS had implemented a new staggered start time schedule, shifting the district from having two primary start times to a system with nine different start times. Leaders claimed that logistical issues and a shortage of bus drivers necessitated these changes.

Looking ahead, the JCPS Board of Education will consider several other matters at the Dec. 9 meeting, including the potential consolidation and relocation of schools in response to budget constraints.