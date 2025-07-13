Sports
Jeeno Thitikul Wins CME Group Tour Championship in Naples
NAPLES, Florida – November 24, 2024 – Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand celebrated her victory at the CME Group Tour Championship, held at Tiburon Golf Club. The young golfer, just 22 years old, is already a notable figure on the LPGA with a promising future ahead of her.
Thitikul began her journey in golf at age 14, quickly rising through the ranks. Her success has brought her to the brink of winning her first major title at the upcoming 2025 Amundi Evian Championship.
Golf fans in the United States are curious about the correct pronunciation of her last name. Thitikul can be pronounced phonetically as “Jean-noh Tit-eh-coon.” While her first name is straightforward, the last name poses a challenge for many.
Earlier in her career, Thitikul played under the name Atthaya. However, she made the switch to her nickname, Jeeno, in August 2024. “I think it’s unique and easier than Atthaya,” she explained.
Thitikul’s nickname has its roots in her family background. Her mother originally gave her the nickname “Jeen,” meaning “Chinese people” in Thai, as a nod to her father’s heritage. Eventually, her coach added the “o” to create the name Jeeno.
As her reputation grows, Jeeno Thitikul is becoming increasingly well-known among golf enthusiasts. With her bright future in the sport, many fans anticipate seeing her participate in major tournaments for years to come.
