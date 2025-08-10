Jeezy Takes 10-Hour Uber to Baltimore Concert After Flight Cancellations

Baltimore, Maryland — Hip hop artist Jeezy, whose real name is Jay Wayne Jenkins, made headlines after taking a 10-hour Uber ride from South Carolina to Baltimore for a concert on Aug. 1. The rapper faced multiple flight cancellations that left him scrambling to reach The Lyric Baltimore.

Jeezy had just finished a concert in Atlanta when he learned that all flights to Baltimore and D.C. had been canceled. “I woke up to my team informing me that all flights to Baltimore and D.C. had been canceled,” he said. Faced with limited options, his team arranged for an Uber ride to the venue.

Two hours into the drive, they encountered an issue. “We hit an object on the highway, puncturing the gas tank and causing fuel to leak everywhere,” he explained. Despite the setback, his team attempted to secure a private jet to Baltimore but bad weather thwarted those plans.

Determined not to let his fans down, Jeezy asked the driver, Tanner, how much he would charge to take them directly to the concert. “Let me think about it,” Tanner responded. “I assured him that whatever it was, he’d have it,” Jeezy stated. Tanner did not hesitate and continued driving.

They arrived at the venue just ten minutes before the 8 p.m. showtime. Tanner mentioned they stopped once for gas and food. “I told him he made a lot of people happy tonight! Gave him a Snowman Tee and told him he was my guest for the show tonight!” Jeezy said.

As the rapper took the stage in front of a cheering audience, he recognized Tanner with a warm gesture, inviting him up for a moment of appreciation. “I can’t make this s–t up,” Jeezy exclaimed to his fans. The audience responded with a standing ovation.

Tanner reflected on the experience, saying, “This turned out to be kind of cool and [it] blew up a little bit more than I expected. Big thank you to Jeezy. He was super cool. Very nice dude [and] a genuine guy.” While the cost of the ride remains undisclosed, fans praised Tanner’s professionalism for his assistance.