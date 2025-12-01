Jeff Bezos Envisions Millions Living in Space by 2043

Turin, Italy — At Italian Tech Week, Jeff Bezos shared a bold vision for humanity’s future in space, suggesting that millions could live off-planet by 2043. The founder of Blue Origin outlined a 20-year timeline that includes innovative technologies in artificial intelligence, robotics, and lunar industrialization.

During his talk alongside John Elkann, the president of Ferrari and Stellantis, Bezos discussed how projects like the New Glenn rocket and the Orbital Reef station could revolutionize off-world living. He emphasized that Blue Origin is a key player in this endeavor, aiming to advance space infrastructure that supports human habitation.

Bezos proposed using the Moon for resource mining and spacecraft refueling. He believes that lower lunar gravity could significantly cut exploration costs, making space more accessible. This plan includes relocating data centers to orbit, tapping into space-based energy, while reducing energy consumption on Earth.

“The convergence of AI, robotics, and space exploration will redefine our future,” Bezos said, calling for optimism despite concerns about rapid technological advancements. He argued that these innovations could allow humanity to thrive in space while addressing Earth’s pressing needs.

While Bezos acknowledges that the economic viability of such plans is uncertain today, he is hopeful that the numbers could add up within two decades. He envisions space infrastructure transforming heavy industries by relocating them away from Earth, thus reducing environmental impacts.

His vision presents not only a new frontier for human habitation but also an opportunity to reshape civilization itself. As Bezos aims for a future where millions could live in space, he insists that optimistic perspectives will be vital to achieving these goals.