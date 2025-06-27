Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Prepare for Lavish Wedding in Venice

VENICE, Italy — Tech billionaire Jeff Bezos is set to marry TV presenter Lauren Sanchez in a lavish wedding this week, drawing attention and protests. The three-day celebration is expected to attract hundreds of A-list celebrities in the romantic city of Venice.

Activists have voiced their opposition to the event, displaying posters that read, “No Space for Bezos,” and raising concerns about the impact of such extravagant gatherings on the city. Despite the protests, local officials have welcomed the couple and their guests.

The guest list reportedly includes well-known figures like Kim Kardashian, Mick Jagger, and Leonardo DiCaprio, making this one of the high-profile weddings of the year.

Sanchez, a third-generation Mexican-American, has carved out a successful career in journalism and aviation. In a previous interview, she detailed her humble beginnings, stating, “We came from nothing. I used to sleep in the back of my grandmother’s car…”

Over her career, Sanchez has earned accolades as a news anchor and even became a licensed helicopter pilot. She founded Black Ops Aviation, an aerial film production company that has worked with major clients like Netflix and Amazon. In recent months, she also joined an all-female crew for a suborbital flight, funded by Bezos’ aerospace venture, Blue Origin.

The couple announced their engagement last year and were previously linked romantically in early 2019, shortly after both announced their divorces. They are expected to exchange vows on June 27, with the main ceremony likely set on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Wedding planners have assured the public of plans to minimize disruptions for Venice residents, utilizing local vendors and maintaining respect for the city. Protests against the billionaire couple, including messages urging more equitable taxation, continue as the wedding day approaches.

Bezos, with an estimated worth of $215 billion, has faced scrutiny over the wealth inequality in the world. Activists have voiced that hosting such a luxurious wedding while avoiding significant taxation is troubling. The mayor of Venice, however, remains supportive and proud to host the event.

As preparations continue, those involved express excitement about the wedding festivities, with many in the tourism sector anticipating a boost in business related to the event.