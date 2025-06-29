Entertainment
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Celebrate Wedding in Venice’s Arsenale
VENICE, Italy — Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wrapped up their opulent three-day wedding festivities on Saturday evening at the historic Arsenale, a former shipyard.
The event, marked by both glamour and secrecy, saw the couple travel by boat to the venue against a backdrop of reporters and photographers capturing the moment.
In a report from a nearby boat, CNN’s Melissa Bell noted the couple’s joyous wave to onlookers as they made their way. Sanchez wore a stunning pink gown, designed by Atelier Versace, while Bezos opted for a stylish suit paired with a black shirt.
Earlier in the day, they were spotted entering Harry’s Bar, a renowned establishment known for its rich history, including famous guests like Ernest Hemingway. As they enjoyed their day, many fans gathered at the city’s train station in celebration.
The festivities highlighted the couple’s blend of public interest and private life, making their wedding one of the most talked-about events of the year.
