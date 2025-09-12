Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Bezos Sparkle During Romantic Dinner

Los Angeles, CA — Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sánchez Bezos, were seen enjoying a romantic dinner at the upscale Alba restaurant on September 6. The couple shared a cozy moment, holding hands and smiling at each other.

Lauren Sánchez dazzled in a vintage 2008 Christian Dior gown by John Galliano. The dress, featuring intricate floral details, delicate fringes, and a daring thigh slit, showcased her striking figure. She completed the look with a gold clutch, brown heels, loose waves in her hair, and lavish jewelry.

In contrast, Jeff Bezos opted for a casual style, wearing a navy blue polo, black trousers, and blue-lensed sunglasses. The couple appeared relaxed, savoring their time away from the public eye.

Their outing comes after their extravagant wedding in June, rumored to have cost $50 million. They celebrated the occasion in Venice, Italy, surrounded by friends and celebrities. Since then, the couple has made several public appearances as newlyweds.

Lauren is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, she showcased her helicopter piloting skills in a social media post. Inspired by her father, she earned her pilot’s license at 40 and founded Black Ops Aviation, a company specializing in aerial filming.

Reflecting on her family life, Lauren has three children: Evan Whitesell, 19, and Eleanor Whitesell, 17, from her marriage to Patrick Whitesell, and Nikko Gonzalez, 24, from a previous relationship. She recently celebrated Evan’s first solo helicopter flight.

Jeff Bezos, on the other hand, recently dealt with personal loss following the death of his mother, Jacklyn Bezos, who passed away at 78 due to Lewy Body Dementia. He honored her with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

“She always gave so much more than she ever asked for,” Jeff wrote about his late mother. Lauren echoed a similar sentiment on Instagram, reminding her followers to live with love and gratitude.