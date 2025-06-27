Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez Tie the Knot in Lavish Venice Wedding

VENICE, Italy — Jeff Bezos, the Amazon founder, and Lauren Sánchez, an Emmy-winning journalist, are officially married after a grand ceremony in Venice on Friday, June 27. The couple celebrated with over 200 guests in a black-tie event held on the picturesque island of San Giorgio Maggiore.

Guests at the event included A-list celebrities like Oprah Winfrey, Orlando Bloom, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Usher, and Tom Brady. The couple first marked the celebrations with a welcome party on June 26, treating friends to locally sourced cuisine, including pizza made by a renowned Neapolitan chef.

Approximately 80% of the wedding’s provisions were sourced from local Venetian vendors, a gesture meant to honor the city that hosted their nuptials. This included contributions from iconic pastry shop Rosa Salva and glass design studio Laguna B.

The wedding ceremony began with a performance of the classic Elvis Presley song “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” sung by Matteo Bocelli to the delight of attendees. Sánchez wore a custom-made Dolce & Gabbana wedding dress adorned with Italian lace and a sentimental piece from her previous space flight with Blue Origin as her “something blue.”

Before the ceremony, the couple shared their strong bond over three years, which began around the time of their respective divorces in 2019. They had been linked romantically since January of that year, with Bezos having divorced MacKenzie Scott and Sánchez ending her marriage with Patrick Whitesell.

In an effort to minimize any disruption to Venice, the couple’s wedding planners communicated their commitment to respecting the city’s culture and residents. Despite some protests related to concerns about elitism and tourism, the event was welcomed by city officials.

“We are very proud to host Jeff and Lauren’s wedding,” said Simone Venturini, deputy mayor of Venice. “We are working closely with organizers to ensure the event honors Venice’s unique charm.”

The couple’s love story includes passionate declarations, with Sánchez recently expressing how Bezos has helped her feel fully seen and appreciated. Following the wedding, the couple plans to head to a reception held in a historic maritime area attended by their gathered family and friends.