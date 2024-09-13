Jeff Bridges Shares Behind-the-Scenes Stories from ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot’

Actor Jeff Bridges shared an intriguing anecdote from the set of the 1974 film ‘Thunderbolt and Lightfoot‘ during an appearance on the ‘Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend’ podcast. Bridges recounted how he suggested a unique method to enhance his portrayal of a pivotal scene where his character, Lightfoot, dies of a brain hemorrhage in a car next to Thunderbolt, played by Clint Eastwood.

Bridges told director Michael Cimino that he could maintain a half blink convincingly but proposed using novocaine to numb the side of his face for a more realistic effect. Cimino agreed, and the technique was successful. However, the team faced an unexpected setback as the film was lost, necessitating a reshoot of the scene.

Reflecting on the filming process, Bridges disclosed that Clint Eastwood preferred to limit the takes to one or two. However, with Cimino’s support, Bridges managed to convince Eastwood, affectionately referred to as ‘Boss,’ to accommodate more takes if required.

Bridges further shared insights into his personal life, revealing that growing up in a family familiar with fame influenced his decision to pursue a career in film. His father, Lloyd Bridges, was renowned for his role in ‘Sea Hunt,’ while his mother, Dorothy Bridges, was also an actor. This upbringing made a film career feel ‘natural.’

The actor also expressed gratitude for a thoughtful gift from his wife, Susan Geston, a Widelux camera she gave him on their first anniversary. Since their marriage in 1977, Bridges has utilized the camera to capture memories during film productions, describing these images as encapsulating ‘little lifetimes.’