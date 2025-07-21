Jeff Daniels Compares Kamala Harris to Abraham Lincoln in Recent Podcast

NEW YORK, NY — Actor Jeff Daniels recently discussed former Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview on MSNBC’s podcast, “The Best People” hosted by Nicolle Wallace. Daniels expressed his disappointment over Harris losing the 2024 presidential election, claiming she would have governed much like President Abraham Lincoln.

“I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice,” Daniels said. “I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did,” he added, emphasizing the qualities he believes Harris possesses.

Wallace referenced historian Doris Kearns Goodwin‘s book, “Team of Rivals,” to highlight Lincoln’s practice of including political opponents in his cabinet. Daniels agreed, saying, “That’s what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him.”

During the interview, Daniels also mentioned Liz Cheney, suggesting she would have served as Secretary of State under Harris. Cheney, previously a conservative star, has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and was one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.

Daniels lamented the current state of the Republican Party under Trump, stating, “It’s the madness of King George, and just the deterioration of the Republican Party.” He explained that he believes the party’s actions suggest they know the country is changing and that they fear becoming a minority.

Moving beyond the political landscape, Daniels remarked on the discussions surrounding civility and decency in politics. He expressed concern that verbal abuse has become normalized, saying, “We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law.”

As a prominent actor, Daniels is known for his work in movies, TV, and stage productions. He is set to portray Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film “Reykjavík,” about the pivotal summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986.

The interview has drawn attention for its candid reflections on politics, particularly in relation to Trump’s presidency and the future of the Republican Party.