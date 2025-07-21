Entertainment
Jeff Daniels Compares Kamala Harris to Abraham Lincoln in Recent Podcast
NEW YORK, NY — Actor Jeff Daniels recently discussed former Vice President Kamala Harris in an interview on MSNBC’s podcast, “The Best People” hosted by Nicolle Wallace. Daniels expressed his disappointment over Harris losing the 2024 presidential election, claiming she would have governed much like President Abraham Lincoln.
“I still think about Kamala, and how I think she would have been a good choice,” Daniels said. “I don’t care what they say, because she would have done what Lincoln did,” he added, emphasizing the qualities he believes Harris possesses.
Wallace referenced historian Doris Kearns Goodwin‘s book, “Team of Rivals,” to highlight Lincoln’s practice of including political opponents in his cabinet. Daniels agreed, saying, “That’s what Lincoln did, surrounded himself with the people who would disagree with him.”
During the interview, Daniels also mentioned Liz Cheney, suggesting she would have served as Secretary of State under Harris. Cheney, previously a conservative star, has been a vocal critic of Donald Trump and was one of only two Republicans on the committee investigating the January 6 Capitol riot.
Daniels lamented the current state of the Republican Party under Trump, stating, “It’s the madness of King George, and just the deterioration of the Republican Party.” He explained that he believes the party’s actions suggest they know the country is changing and that they fear becoming a minority.
Moving beyond the political landscape, Daniels remarked on the discussions surrounding civility and decency in politics. He expressed concern that verbal abuse has become normalized, saying, “We’ve lost decency. We’ve lost civility. We’ve lost respect for the rule of law.”
As a prominent actor, Daniels is known for his work in movies, TV, and stage productions. He is set to portray Ronald Reagan in the upcoming film “Reykjavík,” about the pivotal summit between Reagan and Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev in 1986.
The interview has drawn attention for its candid reflections on politics, particularly in relation to Trump’s presidency and the future of the Republican Party.
Recent Posts
- Messi and Alba Withdraw from MLS All-Star Game in Austin
- Excitement Builds as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán in Copa Argentina
- Yankees Explore Three-Team Trade for Key Infield Help
- Santos and Internacional Clash in Crucial Brasileirao Match
- Alijah Arenas Recovers and Commits to USC After Near-Fatal Crash
- Wilmington Series Hightown Returns to Netflix After Year-Long Hiatus
- Red Sox Eye Trade Moves as Deadline Approaches
- Sean Strickland Suspended Indefinitely After MMA Altercation in Las Vegas
- Santos Faces Internacional in Tense Brasileirao Clash Tonight
- Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Reflect on Their Connection
- Frank Fabra Returns as Boca Juniors Faces Atlético Tucumán
- Taylor Rooks Shares Stunning Wedding Photos with NBA Stars
- Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Celebrate Long-Lasting Love at Film Festival
- Texas Father Deployed to Frontlines After Moving Family to Russia
- Twins Consider Trading Harrison Bader Before Deadline
- Phillies’ Sánchez Dominates Red Sox in Historic Catcher’s Interference Win
- Sydney Chandler Absent from ‘Alien: Earth’ Cover Shoot Amid Health Issues
- Scottie Scheffler Leads The Open Championship After Two Rounds
- Packers Report Record Revenue Ahead of President’s Retirement
- Skaneateles Lake Swimmer Completes 16-Mile Challenge in 9 Hours