NEW YORK, NY — Jeff Goldblum‘s presence on the menswear scene this year has captivated many, especially during his recent press tour for the film “Wicked: For Good.” Voters have placed him firmly in the lead for favorite menswear looks of 2025, leaving others, including Nicholas Hoult, far behind.

Goldblum showcased a series of Wizard of Oz-inspired outfits, featuring capes, coats, and unique theatrical silhouettes that conveyed a sense of narrative throughout his appearances. In contrast, his rivals struggled to achieve the same level of thematic dressing without appearing forced. Goldblum’s charm and relaxed confidence allowed these bold fashion choices to feel like natural extensions of his personality.

While Goldblum took the top spot, the rankings behind him included Alexander Skarsgård in third place for his role in “Pillion” and Jacob Elordi in fourth for “Frankenstein.” Mason Thames and Oscar Isaac shared fifth place for their respective roles in “How To Train Your Dragon” and “Frankenstein.” Goldblum was styled by Andrew T. Vottero.

In addition to his fashion success, Goldblum stars in “Wicked: For Good,” a sequel that has continued to garner attention. The film, directed by Jon M. Chu, highlights the untold story of the witches of Oz, featuring a talented cast including Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande.

The storyline follows Elphaba, played by Erivo, who has become the Wicked Witch of the West and lives in exile, while Glinda, portrayed by Grande, enjoys fame as a symbol of goodness in Emerald City. As Glinda grows closer to marrying Prince Fiyero, she struggles with the growing distance between her and Elphaba.

The film, produced by Marc Platt and David Stone, is based on the acclaimed stage musical with music by Stephen Schwartz. Previously, the first film, “Wicked,” released in November 2024, achieved success with 10 Academy Award nominations and won Oscars for Costume Design and Production Design.

Goldblum’s performance in “Wicked: For Good” further solidifies his status in Hollywood. As the film prepares for a wider release, it will surely attract more attention, especially as fans eagerly await to see how the evolution of these characters plays out.