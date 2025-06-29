Jeff Goldblum Shares Favorite Sandwich Choices in Quirky AMA

LOS ANGELES, CA — Actor Jeff Goldblum revealed his favorite sandwiches in a recent Reddit AMA, delighting fans with his whimsical culinary choices. Known for his roles in the ‘Jurassic Park‘ franchise, Goldblum showcased his offbeat personality by sharing anecdotes about his evolving sandwich preferences.

During the 2011 thread, fans tossed questions ranging from his favorite jazz musician to his all-time best advice: ‘fill your days with what you love doing.’ But it was a question about sandwiches that truly piqued his enthusiasm.

‘Oooooooooh. SANDWICH. OH MY GOSH,’ Goldblum exclaimed. His love for sandwiches is vast and varied, reflecting his eclectic taste.

‘When I was a kid, every day I had a bacon-lettuce-tomato sandwich,’ he mentioned. ‘Then, I switched to tuna fish sandwiches. Then turkey and Swiss with Russian dressing. Now I try to stay in the healthier vein, but I love every moment of my sandwich life.’

His ultimate choice, turkey and Swiss with Russian dressing, is not only simple but also nutritious, boasting 6 grams of protein per slice of turkey. ‘It packs more protein than an egg and has nearly 40% of the recommended daily value of vitamin D,’ he explained.

Fans eagerly reacted to Goldblum’s sandwich talk, sharing their joy and even suggesting a cooking show titled ‘My Sandwich Life.’ One user humorously stated, ‘My Sandwich Life hosted by Jeff Goldblum coming to the Food Network this fall.’

The Reddit thread may be years old, but Goldblum’s quirky take on sandwiches continues to resonate. Fans still hope to see a culinary showcase dedicated to sandwiches.