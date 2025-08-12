Entertainment
Jeff Hiller Surprised by Emmy Nomination for ‘Somebody Somewhere’
NEW YORK, N.Y. — Jeff Hiller, known for his role as Joel on HBO‘s ‘Somebody Somewhere,’ expressed surprise at his Emmy nomination for Best Supporting Actor. ‘I know it’s a cliché to say I wasn’t expecting it, but I was not expecting it,’ he said.
The show, starring Bridget Everett as Sam, highlights the story of a middle-aged woman navigating life in a small Kansas town. Despite critical acclaim, including being named one of the AFI‘s best TV shows in 2023 and winning a Peabody Award in 2024, the series hadn’t received much recognition from the Television Academy in its previous years.
Hiller initially ignored a call from his manager during the Emmy nominations announcement, thinking it was unimportant. He was on the phone with his sister when his agent called to inform him of the nomination. ‘I thought, “Oh, crap. Am I supposed to be in Boston right now?”’ Hiller recalled.
A significant boost for Hiller’s nomination may have come from the timely release of his comic memoir, ‘Actress of a Certain Age: My Twenty-Year Trail to Overnight Success,’ which launched just as Emmy voting began in June. After receiving the news, Hiller spent the night alone in a Residence Inn before heading to Boston to shoot a movie.
Hiller’s character, Joel, is depicted as a supportive best friend to Sam, and he embodies a nuanced portrayal of a queer character. The connection to Joel runs deep for Hiller, who grew up in San Antonio, Texas. ‘I know people in Texas who are gay and who go to church every week, and that’s where they found their community,’ he explained.
According to Hiller, the creators of the show, Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen, along with Everett, deserve credit for the show’s focus on characters who are not solely defined by their struggles. He said, ‘There are small-minded people in Manhattan, but our show just wasn’t focused on that part.’
In the third season, Joel experiences personal growth as he embarks on his first true relationship with Brad, played by Tim Bagley. Hiller described this journey as bittersweet, reflecting on life milestones he once dreamed of.
As he prepares for the HBO after-party, Hiller cherishes the experience of making ‘Somebody Somewhere.’ He remarked, ‘If I could play a role like that for six weeks once a year for the rest of my life? I’d be more than fulfilled.’
