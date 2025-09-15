Entertainment
Jeff Hiller Wins Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in Comedy
Los Angeles, CA – Jeff Hiller won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series at the 2025 Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Sunday. Hiller, known for his role on the HBO series Somebody Somewhere, expressed his gratitude during an emotional acceptance speech.
“I feel like I’m going to cry, because for the past 25 years I have been like, world, I want to be an actor! And the world was like, maybe computers,” Hiller said. He thanked HBO for producing a show that celebrates ordinary people, saying, “Thank you to the Duplass brothers for writing a show of connection and love in this time when compassion is seen as a weakness.” Hiller acknowledged those who supported him, including his husband and co-star Bridget Everett.
Hiller plays Joel, a close friend of Sam, portrayed by Everett, in Somebody Somewhere. This is Hiller’s first Emmy win after being nominated for best supporting performance at the Independent Spirit Awards in 2022. The show has also won a Peabody Award.
Competing against him this year were last year’s winner Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Harrison Ford, Ike Barinholtz, Bowen Yang, Michael Urie, and Colman Domingo. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Nate Bargatze and aired live on CBS and Paramount+.
