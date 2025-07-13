Entertainment
Jeff Lynne Cancels BST Hyde Park Show Due to Infection
London, England – Jeff Lynne, the frontman of the Electric Light Orchestra (ELO), has canceled his performance at the BST Hyde Park festival due to a systemic infection. The concert was scheduled for Sunday, July 13, and was intended to be the closing show of ELO’s farewell ‘Over and Out’ tour.
A spokesperson for Lynne announced that he is currently under medical care and has been advised against performing. The press statement read, “Jeff has been battling a systemic infection and is currently in the care of a team of doctors who have advised him that performing is simply not possible at this time nor will he be able to reschedule.”
Days prior to the cancellation, Lynne, 77, had already canceled a concert in Manchester shortly before taking the stage. His health issues also included a broken wrist, resulting from a taxi accident in London. Despite appearing at a concert in Birmingham the week before, he was unable to play guitar due to the injury.
BST Hyde Park officials confirmed that the entire day of programming would be canceled following Lynne’s withdrawal. They stated that ticket holders would receive refunds. Lynne expressed his disappointment in a statement, emphasizing the importance of his health and rehabilitation.
With the cancellation, Lynne’s future performances remain uncertain. He had originally regarded the Hyde Park show as a fitting conclusion to his music career, as he expressed his excitement about celebrating “one more time” with fans. The cancellations have left many fans disappointed, who were looking forward to experiencing the band’s classic hits.
Electric Light Orchestra, founded in 1970, has been influential in the music world, known for blending rock with orchestral elements. Their hits include ‘Mr. Blue Sky’, ‘Livin’ Thing’, and ‘Evil Woman’. ELO has a storied history that includes a split in 1986 and a revival in 2014, with Lynne as the last original member.
As the festival wraps up without Lynne’s anticipated performance, fans and concert-goers hope for his speedy recovery so that he may continue to share his musical legacy with audiences in the future.
