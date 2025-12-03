Jeffco Public Schools Faces Potential Layoffs Amid $60 Million Deficit

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Jeffco Public Schools is grappling with a $60 million structural deficit that may result in as many as 150 job cuts. These potential layoffs come as the school board discussed budget reductions on Nov. 13.

Superintendent Tracy Dorland emphasized the impact of budget cuts in a previous meeting, stating, “They will mean people — employees that we care about.” The district has struggled financially for years, with a current projection showing a $39 million deficit for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

Diminished enrollment has compounded the problem, as Jeffco has seen a nearly 13% decrease in student numbers since 2014. This decline in enrollment means less state funding, forcing the district to consider major budgetary reductions. “Living within the means of a shoestring budget is not a place you want to be,” former school board member Stephanie Schooley said.

Officials plan to implement budget cuts totaling $45 million and propose a $15 million mill-levy override to improve revenues. If the override fails in November 2026, even more reductions could be necessary, escalating the risk of staff layoffs.

The district has already closed 21 schools since 2021, yielding approximately $20 million in savings. Despite these efforts, the current trajectory points toward significant staff reductions as the administration seeks to balance its nearly $1 billion budget.

Current and former board members have criticized the lack of timely responses to falling enrollment. “It’s not to say we shouldn’t compensate our teachers, but I think there also has to be a reality check,” Miller expressed. The situation underscores the challenges facing many K-12 systems in Colorado and beyond, as funding becomes increasingly scarce.

Employees will be informed of any position eliminations in mid-December, with formal cuts taking effect in June 2026. As Dorland noted, the cuts will unfortunately affect schools and student services.