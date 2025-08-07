Jefferson County Students Return to School Amid New Changes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Thousands of students in Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) will return to the classroom on Thursday, Aug. 7, for the 2025-26 school year. The district’s new superintendent, Brian Yearwood, expressed excitement for the upcoming year during a news conference.

“We are ready,” Yearwood said. “In just two days, we’ll be seeing smiling, excited students in all of our 165 JCPS schools.” More than 40,000 students rely on buses to get to school, and officials are prioritizing transportation improvements following hiccups from previous years.

Rob Fulk, JCPS Chief Operations Officer, noted that bus drivers have been rigorously practicing their routes to ensure timely pickups. “Please give grace to our drivers that are on the road,” Fulk advised, anticipating heavy congestion as families return to their routines.

Once students arrive, JCPS will provide free breakfast and lunch, ensuring every child has access to nutritious meals. This program is vital for low-income families, according to Yearwood.

Safety remains a top priority for JCPS this year, with new measures including weapon detection systems at middle and high schools. Health services manager Eva Stone highlighted the importance of vaccinations, especially for flu prevention.

New laws impacting school policy will also take effect, including a ban on personal cellphones during school hours, with restricted communications between staff and students. Parents should prepare for operational changes, including an adjustment in school start times and transportation logistics.

Families needing assistance with bus routes can contact the JCPS transportation hotline at (502) 485-RIDE (7433). All families are encouraged to check JCPS resources for the latest updates and changes as the school year begins.