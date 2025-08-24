Jeffrey Dean Morgan Responds to Viral Theory About His Personal Life

Los Angeles, CA – Actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 59, is responding to a viral theory circulating on social media regarding his personal habits. In a video posted by a user, the poster claims to estimate how many times Morgan engages in self-pleasure each week based on the size of his thumb knuckles and a callus on his palm. The video suggests a staggering figure of 20 times per week.

On August 20, Morgan took to social media to humorously acknowledge the video. “Yup. Reposted in stories. My wife sent this to me … DYING,” he wrote, referring to his wife, Hilarie Burton Morgan. He added, “I know this because I couldn’t even decipher wtf she was trying to type. She was laughing too hard.”

In his response, Morgan also commented on the research behind the claim, expressing amusement. “I can’t confirm nor deny the 20 A WEEK?!?! That’s for anyone … much less an old fart who’s married to a smoking hot younger lady,” he joked, indicating his busy life as a father and actor. “Cheers to ME! Bravo dude. We do appreciate a good laugh even at my expense!”

Morgan and Burton have been married since 2019 and share two children: son Gus, 15, and daughter George, 7. The couple lives on a farm in upstate New York. Burton reflected on their move during a 2020 interview, saying, “I would say [moving] was the biggest gamble because I am not near my old support network; there was no family or friends here.”

The couple finds themselves more connected to their community now, with Burton noting the importance of prioritizing home life over work. “What we are discovering in this current situation is that maybe what’s going on in your home could be a bigger priority,” she said.