Jelly Roll Celebrates Weight Loss Milestone at ACM Awards

Nashville, Tennessee – Jelly Roll, country music star, recently shared his weight-loss journey after shedding almost 200 pounds. At the 2025 ACM Awards, the 40-year-old singer, whose real name is Jason DeFord, spoke with Fox News Digital about the challenges he faced during his transformation.

Jelly Roll proudly displayed his progress on Instagram, captioning photos of himself in a Louis Vuitton outfit, “I can fit in Louis Vuitton now. Pray for my bank account.” He expressed gratitude to his team, commenting, “A hundred thousand thank-yous to the legend Skateboard P, his team, and everyone else that had a hand in making last night happen.”

His wife, Bunnie XO, supported him with an encouraging message, writing, “The hunkiest hunk of them all 😍,” while fans flooded the comments with positive feedback. One fan said, “Wow, transformation looks good on you! Bless! 🙌”

Earlier in September, Jelly Roll performed his hit song, “Hard Fought Hallelujah,” at the Grace for the World event in Vatican City. He met the Pope, sharing a smiling photo on social media and captioning it, “From rock bottom to holy ground,” along with a Bible verse.

Fans commended him as an inspiration, with one follower noting how he resonates with those experiencing hardship. An actor also praised Jelly Roll, declaring, “To know you and watch you walk the right path… I’m so proud to know you.”

Jelly Roll has publicly discussed his past, including struggles with addiction and felony convictions, which complicate performing overseas. In April 2025, the Tennessee Board of Parole recommended him for a full pardon. He voiced his desire to inspire others, stating, “I want to be an inspiration for people who are now where I used to be.”

Having previously battled weight issues, Jelly Roll began his journey in 2022, focusing on health and nutrition. At his heaviest, he weighed approximately 550 pounds. His dedication led him to lose roughly 110 pounds by 2024, primarily during his Beautifully Broken tour.

He opted for natural weight loss methods rather than medication, as he feared potential side effects could jeopardize his singing career. Jelly Roll plans to continue his health journey, aiming to inspire others and share his story through music.