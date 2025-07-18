Jelly Roll and Cody Johnson Form Lasting Friendship in Country Music

Mobridge, SD – Country artist Jelly Roll shared a memorable encounter with fellow musician Cody Johnson during a recent interview. The moment occurred at the 2023 CMT Awards, where Jelly Roll, who was still a newcomer in the country music scene, won his first award.

“When I won the first award, I came down the steps, and the first person I seen was Cody Johnson,” Jelly Roll recounted. This meeting was significant for Jelly Roll, who felt welcomed and embraced by Johnson. “He gave me a hug like we grew up together,” Jelly recalled, expressing gratitude for the moment.

Jelly Roll, born Jason DeFord, has made a name for himself in country music after transitioning from hip-hop. He released his debut single, “Son of a Sinner,” in March 2022, and has since won accolades for his work. Johnson’s immediate support at the awards show left a lasting impression on Jelly Roll, who stated, “It was just a genuine Texas cowboy that was just lit up like a Christmas tree for me.”

A photograph captured the two artists in that impactful moment, which Jelly Roll cherishes. “That’s one of those I’ll have framed in my house until I die,” he said. The bond between Jelly Roll and Johnson has grown since then, with the pair often spotted together at various events.

Johnson, a staunch supporter of Jelly Roll, expressed mutual respect. “Respect is mutual, and real recognizes real,” he said. Their camaraderie continues to flourish, as both artists navigate their paths in the music industry. Jelly Roll swept the 2023 CMT Awards, taking home three trophies while Johnson was nominated in various categories.

Their friendship exemplifies the supportive nature of the country music community, highlighting how connections can foster kindness and encouragement amongst artists.