Jelly Roll Reveals Upcoming Surgery After Dramatic Weight Loss Journey

Chamberlain, SD — Country singer Jelly Roll has reached a significant milestone in his weight loss journey, shedding over 200 pounds since he began. After weighing nearly 500 pounds at the start, Jelly Roll, whose real name is Jason Bradley DeFord, revealed plans for surgery to remove excess skin that has developed as a result of his weight loss.

As of May 2025, Jelly Roll, who is preparing for an upcoming match at SummerSlam, stated that the surgery is necessary not just for aesthetics but to improve his quality of life. During a WWE broadcast, he commented, ‘I’m gonna have to get my skin cut because it’s interfering with me and my daily functions.’

Jelly Roll’s journey has not been easy. He has openly shared his struggles with food, stating in a past interview that he has always had a complicated relationship with it. ‘When I do eat bad, I try not to eat a lot. I’m just trying to change my entire relationship with food,’ he said. Alongside dietary changes, he has also embraced exercise routines, including training for a spring 2024 5K walk that contributed to his significant weight loss.

He reflected on his successes, saying, ‘I was over 300 pounds coming out of middle school. I’m gonna be under 300 pounds for the first time since middle school the night I walk to that ring in SummerSlam.’

Fans have rallied behind him, praising his determination. Many expressed their support for his weight loss journey, with some calling him an inspiration. Jelly Roll hopes to be on the cover of Men's Health magazine by 2026, a goal he continues to work towards.

Looking ahead, Jelly Roll plans to undergo surgery within the next year. Despite the challenges he faces, he remains optimistic about his future and the changes in his life, emphasizing the importance of accountability and support from his fans.