Jelly Roll Set to Make WWE In-Ring Debut at SummerSlam

Nashville, TN – Country music star Jelly Roll will make his WWE in-ring debut at SummerSlam, set for August 2 and 3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Jelly Roll’s participation was announced in a report from PWInsider, revealing that he has been training for this moment.

His journey kicks off with an appearance on Friday’s WWE SmackDown at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The promotion is gearing up for this star-studded event, and Jelly Roll will likely align with a top babyface in a storyline leading up to SummerSlam. However, it has been confirmed that the babyface will not be Cody Rhodes.

Jelly Roll, a self-proclaimed fan of WWE, made an exciting impression at last year’s SummerSlam, where he performed and physically engaged in the match. During that event, he chokeslammed Austin Theory and was involved in an in-ring segment featuring R-Truth and The Miz. He expressed gratitude for the chance to be part of such a significant moment.

The musician has been aiming to get in shape and shed some weight to prepare for his debut. “Yeah, we might just get rid of the roll and just be ‘Jelly’. I think I’d still be sexy,” he joked, indicating his commitment to being fit for the WWE.

With Jelly Roll’s increasing involvement in WWE, fans can expect a thrilling performance at SummerSlam, adding to the excitement of the two-night event. More details will be revealed as the event approaches.