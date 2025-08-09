Sports
Jen Pawol Makes History as First Female MLB Umpire
ATLANTA, Ga. — Jen Pawol is set to make history as the first female umpire in Major League Baseball (MLB) when she officiates a doubleheader on Saturday between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins. This milestone achievement comes after years of hard work and dedication.
Ted Barrett, a veteran MLB umpire, evaluated Pawol during her journey and emphasized the crucial traits she needed to succeed. “Will they have the perseverance to spend 10 years in the minor leagues?” Barrett said. “That was a discussion I had with her. And even through all that, she said, ‘I want to give this a shot.’”
Pawol began her umpiring career in high school, and after playing as a catcher at Hofstra University, she impressed Barrett at an umpiring camp in 2015. Barrett encouraged her to attend an MLB umpiring camp that summer, leading to her enrollment in the MLB’s umpire academy.
Since her start in the Gulf Coast League in 2016, she has officiated over 1,200 minor league games. Barrett noted her eagerness to learn, saying, “She seemed like a sponge at the clinic asking questions.”
The history of female umpires in the majors is sparse. Although Pam Postema umpired in spring training games in 1988, she never advanced to regular-season games. Barrett remarked, “It’s not for a lack of MLB trying. We’ve been looking. We try to recruit, and we’re just not having women show interest.”
Pawol shared her excitement, saying, “When I called [crew chief] Chris Guccione with the news, he was screaming with excitement. His enthusiasm made this moment even more special.”
Barrett hopes Pawol’s debut will inspire future generations of female umpires. “My hope is that as she makes her debut, this brings awareness to it. There might be a young girl watching her on TV and saying, ‘That’s something I’d like to pursue,’” he stated.
During spring training, Pawol received encouragement from Astros coach Joe Espada, who believed in her potential. “It’s a good time to be in the game,” she said.
As Pawol steps onto the field this weekend, she is thankful for those who paved the way for her. She recalls her dinner with Postema and the inspiring message she received: “Get it done.”
Pawol’s journey represents a critical moment in baseball history and could inspire many to follow in her footsteps.
