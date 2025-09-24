Jen Shares Behind-the-Scenes Prep for Dancing with the Stars

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jen, a 26-year-old contestant on the hit competition show ‘Dancing with the Stars’ (DWTS), is giving fans an exclusive look at her preparations for the upcoming live performance on September 23, 2025.

In the lead-up to the highly anticipated One-Hit Wonders Night, Jen has been balancing rehearsal schedules with precious family time, emphasizing the fun side of her journey. “It’s been a busy week, but my family has been supportive every step of the way,” she shared.

Between rehearsals and family moments, Jen revealed snippets of her week through various social media posts. She started by excitedly noting, “Hair and makeup ready in my trailer before live show day!!”

On the day of her first live performance, Jen shared a light-hearted moment, saying, “Zac and I wearing our custom Jen and Jan shirts for week one and sharing a little moment together before the premiere,” as she posted a couple’s selfie.

Her husband, Zac, has been her biggest cheerleader. Jen expressed gratitude, stating, “First live show day. Learning that Salsa feels like a lifetime ago at this point. Now, on to the quickstep!”

As she grows closer to her DWTS partner, Jan Ravnik, she commented on their quickstep rehearsals, “Jan makes everything look easy! Who knew I was this flexible?”

Family plays a central role in Jen’s journey, and her daughter Nora’s visits during rehearsals have been a highlight. “Nora coming to visit me at rehearsals is something I look forward to. Being able to share this experience with her has been a blessing!” she said.

The couple’s supportive relationship was apparent when Zac helped Jen prepare for her recovery routine after long hours of practice. She posted about him hauling ice for her nightly recovery baths, highlighting his dedication.

Jen also shared a heartwarming moment when her kids created a care package with drawings for her, wishing her good luck for the live show. “The kids making drawings and a care package for mom for this week’s show and a little luck!” she noted.

Living in Los Angeles has provided Jen’s family with opportunities for beach outings, which they eagerly embrace. “A family trip to the beach after morning rehearsals has been wonderful. We’re loving our temporary LA life and the kids getting to play in the ocean and in the sand is heaven,” Jen said.

As the competition heats up, Jen and her partner Jan are looking forward to performing again. She teased a sneak peek of their Week 2 shirts, saying, “I cannot wait to see my family repping them in the audience!”

‘Dancing with the Stars’ airs Tuesdays on ABC and simulcasts on Disney+. Fans can catch the show, including Jen’s performances, the day after on Hulu.