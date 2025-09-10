Jenna Dewan Stuns in Unique Dress at ABC Soirée

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Jenna Dewan turned heads in a breathtaking outfit at ABC’s “End of Summer Soirée” on September 5. The 44-year-old star of “The Rookie” shared stunning photos on Instagram leading up to the event.

Dewan’s dress featured a V-neckline with a single strap and a striking diamond-shaped cutout. The garment also boasted sheer side panels and a fully sheer skirt from the knee down, making it a standout choice for the evening.

Her styling perfectly complemented the dress. She wore her brunette hair in soft waves, elegantly parted to the side. Dewan’s fresh makeup incorporated soft pink tones, adding to her glowing look. Her accessories included a choker-like necklace, delicate bracelets, and one ring, which was apart from her engagement sparkler from fiancé Steve Kazee.

In her social media post, Jenna kept it simple, sharing her fashion moment with a single light blue heart emoji. However, her Instagram isn’t all about glamour. Dewan often shares personal insights and glimpses into her life with her children.

On September 1, she revealed how she recenter herself, discussing methods for grounding amid a busy schedule. “How do I get back to the presence?” she wrote, listing gratitude practices, dancing, and reaching out to friends as ways to find peace.

With a mix of fashion inspiration and life advice, Jenna Dewan continues to captivate her followers.