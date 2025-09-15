Jenna LaNasa Wins Best Supporting Actress at 2025 Emmys

Los Angeles, CA – Jenna LaNasa won the Emmy Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series during the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards held on September 14, 2025, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. This marked LaNasa’s first Emmy win and nomination, which she received for her role as nurse Dana Evans in the new HBO Max medical drama, ‘The Pitt.’

As she accepted the award, LaNasa expressed her gratitude, stating, ‘Oh my goodness, I am so proud and honored to receive this award from the Academy. My whole career I wanted to work for John Wells, and he elevates everything in his wake. John, I am so much better when you’re around, mostly because I don’t want to get fired,’ drawing laughter from the audience.

LaNasa acknowledged those who inspired her performance, including her fellow cast members and the real-life nurses who contributed to her characterization of Dana Evans. ‘Thank you, Scott Gemmill, the writers, and all the nurses that inspired Dana, especially Noah Wyle,’ she said during her heartfelt speech. She concluded by thanking her family, including her husband, Grant Show, and their children, saying they make her ‘real.’

LaNasa faced tough competition for the award from nominees Patricia Arquette (‘Severance‘), Carrie Coon (‘The White Lotus‘), Julianne Nicholson (‘Paradise‘), Parker Posey, Natasha Rothwell, and Aimee Lou Wood, all from ‘The White Lotus.’ Despite the predictions favoring ‘The White Lotus’, LaNasa’s win surprised many in the industry.

In her role on ‘The Pitt’, which unfolds in the emergency room of a Pittsburgh trauma center, LaNasa has received praise for the authenticity she brings to Dana Evans, drawing on her own life experience as a cancer survivor. ‘I really wanted to honor the people that treated me with Dana,’ LaNasa shared earlier, emphasizing how the character has become important to her.