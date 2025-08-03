Jenna Ortega Shines at ‘Wednesday’ Season Two Premiere in Gothic Style

London, England – The highly anticipated second season of Netflix‘s “Wednesday” premiered on July 30, showcasing gothic fashion trends alongside the show’s darkly stylish cast. Lead actress Jenna Ortega lit up the red carpet with her stunning outfit, embodying the beloved character Wednesday Addams.

Ortega arrived wearing a striking skin-tight latex gown featuring a snakeskin pattern on the bodice that flowed into a sheer mermaid-style skirt. Completing the haunting look were dark makeup accents, including smoky eyes and a deep lip color, which emphasized her dramatic appearance.

At the premiere, gothic shoe styles took center stage. The footwear complemented the cast’s outfits, featuring chunky combat boots reminiscent of Prada Monoliths and edgy leather boots. Ortega’s outfit highlighted a blend of Victorian mourning aesthetics and ’90s goth rock influences.

As her press tour continued, Ortega made her way to Paris, where she wore another eye-catching gown from Vivienne Westwood‘s fall 2025 collection at Le Beach Club de Mercredi. The corseted top was adorned with brown ruffles, and a dramatic cross necklace added flair to her ensemble.

Another standout moment came as Ortega posed in a fringe midi dress by Elena Velez along the Seine River, perfectly capturing Wednesday’s aesthetic while balancing elegance and edge. This mixture of styles revealed Ortega’s evolving fashion sense since taking on the role.

Alongside Ortega, Emma Myers also made waves at the premiere, rocking a dramatic ruby red lace dress complemented by crisscrossed heels. Myers’ look provided a more vibrant counterbalance to Ortega’s darker palette, showcasing the show’s continued exploration of gothic glamour.

The premiere at Central Hall Westminster marked the launch of the “Summer of Woe” marketing campaign for the upcoming season, set to debut on August 6. With both actresses serving as fashion inspirations, fans eagerly await the return of their favorite gothic series.