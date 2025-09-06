Jennifer Aniston Compares Filming to Childbirth Ahead of ‘The Morning Show’ Season 4

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Aniston opened up about the exhausting process of filming her Apple TV+ series, ‘The Morning Show,’ in a recent interview with Glamour. In the September 2025 cover story, she compared completing a season of the show to the physical strain of childbirth.

“Every year since I finished the first season, I was like, ‘Well, that’s it — I’m dead. That just killed me,'” Aniston, 56, said. “And then you forget.” She humorously likened the experience to what her friends say about childbirth, noting that it is challenging yet forgettable.

Returning as Alex Levy, Aniston reflected on the emotional toll filming takes each season. She explained, “I kind of compare it to what childbirth must be like when my friends are like, ‘You just kind of forget what it was, and then next thing you know you’re knocked up again.'” She continued with a vivid analogy, comparing it to the agony of pushing a watermelon out of a tiny little pinhole.

As the fourth season of ‘The Morning Show’ approaches its premiere on September 17, the plot will delve into themes of responsibility and truth in a polarizing America, particularly following a major merger in the show’s fictional universe.

Charlotte Stoudt, the show’s showrunner, mentioned at PaleyFest that the upcoming season is crafted to be timely with recent events, saying, “The show will be out after the election.” The new episodes will address topics like deepfakes and conspiracy theories in today’s society.

In addition to Aniston, the cast includes Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, and Karen Pittman, with new faces like Jeremy Irons and Boyd Holbrook joining the ensemble. Despite the grueling nature of production, Aniston expressed a strong commitment to the series, stating, “I do feel there’s something extraordinary about finishing a season and not saying those words of, ‘I’m done.'”

‘The Morning Show’ offers an in-depth look at the behind-the-scenes drama of morning news production. Aniston’s role as a producer has further fueled her passion for high-quality storytelling and collaboration with her fellow cast and crew.

As the show gears up for its highly anticipated return, Aniston’s dedication to the role even amidst the challenges highlights her commitment to the series and its mission.