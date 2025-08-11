Jennifer Aniston Discusses Friendship and Business with Courteney Cox

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about her close friendship with Courteney Cox and their shared interests, calling it their “love language.” In an interview with PEOPLE, Aniston, 56, celebrated four years of her haircare brand, LolaVie, while discussing the joy of spending time with her best friend, Cox.

Aniston mentioned that she and Cox often discuss topics outside of the beauty industry. “We usually talk interior design. It kind of bores people to tears when we get into a room together. But it’s what we love,” she said.

Aniston also highlighted her appreciation for another close friend, Selena Gomez, who has offered entrepreneurial advice. “Selena helps me lean into social media,” Aniston said. “She’s just an angel that I love to spend time with.”

After long workdays, Aniston finds solace in quiet evenings at home with her dogs, Clyde and Lord Chesterfield. “I come home. I’m with my dogs. I’ll put on music,” she shared. Currently, her playlist includes a mix of artists ranging from Benson Boone to Radiohead.

Aniston also emphasized the importance of not getting lost in social media. “I try to stay away from the noise as much as possible,” she explained, noting that her algorithm is filled with uplifting content like animals and architecture.

As she continues to balance her acting career and business life, Aniston expressed her desire to focus on positivity. “I try to focus on the beautiful things that are happening in life and where I can contribute,” she said. “I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends, and I’m excited about creating new things.”

On her latest product launch, a nonaerosol, talc-free dry shampoo, Aniston described the formula as a multitasker that masks oil and adds volume. She believes that finding beauty in life is essential and is excited for this new endeavor.