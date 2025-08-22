Jennifer Aniston Enjoys Supportive Night Out with New Boyfriend

Los Angeles, CA — Jennifer Aniston received support from her boyfriend, hypnotherapist Jon Curtis, during her recent event for her haircare brand, LolaVie, on August 20. The couple has been confirmed to be romantically involved since July, with insiders stating that they are ‘casually dating and having fun.’

At the event, Aniston charmed the crowd while promoting her brand, which launched in early August. She wore her signature little black dress and matching slingback heels, with her hair styled in long layers. An eyewitness described Curtis as ‘lowkey engaging, laughing, and very happy to be there to support Jen.’

According to sources, Aniston and Curtis had been friends for several months before starting to date. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and Aniston had read Curtis’s book, which sparked her interest in his work in self-help and wellness.

Since the news of their relationship broke, the couple has been seen on multiple double dates with Aniston’s famous friends. On August 4, they enjoyed dinner with Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka, in New York City, and later dined with musician Johnny McDaid in Malibu on August 18.

Aniston, 56, is balancing her personal life with her career, including ongoing projects such as Apple TV+’s hit series, ‘The Morning Show,’ and an adaptation of ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died,’ which she will star in and executive-produce. Despite her busy schedule, she enjoys winding down by spending time with her dogs and watching light documentaries.

As for her current mindset, Aniston is focused on joy and positivity. ‘I try to focus on the beautiful things that are happening in life and where I can contribute,’ she shared in early August. ‘I love my work, I love my dogs, I love my friends, and I’m excited about creating new things.’