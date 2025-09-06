Jennifer Aniston Gives Courteney Cox Hair Makeover with LolaVie Products

Los Angeles, CA – Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox recently showcased a fun haircare session in a video shared on social media on Friday, September 5. The longtime friends, ages 56 and 61, demonstrated the latest products from Aniston’s haircare line, LolaVie, aimed at taming frizz.

In the lighthearted clip, Aniston expressed her excitement, saying, “This is the greatest day of my life. I get to finally blow-dry Courtney’s hair.” As Cox settled in the styling chair, Aniston carefully sprayed her friend’s hair with LolaVie’s Glossing Detangler. “She has this gorgeous head of hair, but there tends to be frizz on top,” Aniston noted.

Cox quickly observed the effectiveness of the product, commenting, “I don’t brush my hair, so the fact that you can get that comb through it like that is really a miracle.” Aniston proudly pointed out the success of LolaVie, which has received “like 12 awards,” prompting a playful response from Cox, who asked, “That’s it?”

During the session, Aniston proceeded to use LolaVie’s Peptide Pumping Spray to add volume while blow-drying Cox’s hair. They completed the look with LolaVie’s Lightweight Hair Oil before posing for a photo together. The video was captioned, “the one where does ‘s hair for our 4th birthday 🙌 🎂,” referencing a special birthday sale where everything is 20% off at LolaVie.com until Monday, September 8.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE on August 5, Aniston discussed the launch of LolaVie’s newest product, which she referred to as “a little Swiss Army knife” for hair. She expressed that the brand is focused on creating products with naturally-derived, plant-based ingredients. Aniston emphasized the importance of loving one’s body and maintaining a youthful outlook as part of her beauty regimen, which includes using various skin treatments.

Cox’s character Monica Geller from the hit show Friends would likely appreciate LolaVie’s unique offerings. Fans of both actresses can look forward to more updates as the popular series continues to secure their place in modern pop culture.