Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Enjoy Double Date Night in Malibu
Malibu, California – Actress Jennifer Aniston and her boyfriend, hypnotist Jim Curtis, were spotted enjoying a double date with fellow Friends star Courteney Cox and her partner Johnny McDaid on Monday evening, August 18, 2025.
The couples dined at the upscale restaurant Nobu, where they were photographed leaving together. Aniston, 56, wore a stylish light-blue wrap blazer paired with classic blue jeans, accessorizing with gold jewelry and oversized sunglasses. Curtis, 50, complemented her outfit in a gray t-shirt and denim button-up.
Cox, 61, opted for a navy cropped jacket over a matching top and silky navy trousers. Her partner, McDaid, 49, mirrored her color scheme in a casual navy ensemble. The group appeared relaxed and coordinated for their night out.
The double date follows a summer of budding romance for Aniston and Curtis, who have been dating for a few months. Friends of the couple shared that the relationship began with a friendship sparked by mutual interests in self-help and wellness.
<p“This is new, but things are going well,” a source close to Aniston revealed. “She’s been very happy, and everyone around her loves them together.”
<pBefore the Malibu outing, Aniston and Curtis were seen enjoying meals with friends in both New York and Mallorca, highlighting a series of positive moments in their relationship.
<pDuring their time in Mallorca in July, the couple was photographed sharing affectionate moments, confirming their relationship to the public.
<pAs this summer continues, it seems Aniston is embracing the happiness that comes with her new relationship.
