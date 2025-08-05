Jennifer Aniston and Jim Curtis Spotted on Double Date in NYC

NEW YORK CITY, N.Y. — Jennifer Aniston was seen enjoying a cozy dinner with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, in Manhattan on Monday, August 4. The 56-year-old actress and the 49-year-old hypnotherapist joined friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka for a casual double date in the West Village.

Aniston looked stylish in a long white sundress, paired with sandals, while Curtis opted for white jeans and a blue button-down shirt. He was seen walking with a cane. The couples shared a three-hour dinner, indicating a relaxed atmosphere, before departing separately from their hotel, suggesting they are still keeping their relationship low-key.

The dinner outing came a few weeks after the two were first spotted vacationing together in Mallorca, Spain. Photographs from the trip showed Aniston and Curtis getting close, with Aniston touching his thigh and Curtis caressing her neck while they chatted on a yacht. Their romantic connection has been a topic of interest since the vacation, which coincided with the Fourth of July.

Sources indicate that Aniston and Curtis have been dating casually for a few months after being introduced by mutual friends. An insider shared, “Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work. She’s really into self-help and wellness.” This relationship marks the first public romance for Aniston since her 2018 split from Justin Theroux.

As a life coach and hypnotherapist, Curtis is noted for his motivational work and support in areas of mindfulness and emotional transformation. The insider revealed that Aniston finds Curtis to be very different from her previous partners. “They share deep emotional intelligence and have been enjoying each other’s company,” the source added.

This relationship has brought new light to the actress’s personal life, noted to be in a happy place currently. In an online post prior to their vacation, Curtis emphasized the importance of healing and finding joy in life, further hinting at the emotional connection he shares with Aniston.