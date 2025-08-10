Jennifer Aniston and Jonny Curtis Step Out in NYC Together

New York City, NY — Jennifer Aniston and Jonny Curtis have taken their romance public, enjoying low-key date nights in the bustling city. The couple was first linked a couple of months ago, and they have recently been spotted together multiple times.

On Monday evening, Aniston and Curtis were photographed dining out in New York City alongside friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. They were seen leaving a hotel together on Wednesday, confirming that their relationship is blossoming.

For their dinner date, Aniston wore a breezy white spaghetti-strap sundress paired with caramel sandals and a brown crossbody bag. Her effortless California style stood out in the Manhattan setting. Curtis opted for a more casual look, donning a black tee under a blue button-up, white slacks, and tan sneakers.

During a daytime outing, Aniston changed into a simple black tank top and midi skirt, accessorized with black thong sandals, gold necklaces, and rose-tinted sunglasses. Curtis kept it cool in a cream button-up, blue jeans, and tan sneakers.

Details about how Aniston and Curtis met remain unclear, but they both share a strong passion for health and wellness. Curtis is described as a coach, entrepreneur, and author. He has an impressive online presence with over 600,000 Instagram followers, including notable stars such as Jennifer Coolidge and Courteney Cox.

The couple appears to share mutual interests and enjoy each other’s company as they navigate their relationship publicly.