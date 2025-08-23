Entertainment
Jennifer Aniston’s New Romance with Jim Curtis Sparks Interest
Los Angeles, CA—Jennifer Aniston, the beloved actress known for her roles in hit shows and films, is reportedly in a new relationship with wellness coach Jim Curtis. Sources say Aniston, 56, is keeping her personal life under wraps but feels positively about this latest romance.
A friend of Aniston’s shared insights about her new partner, stating, “Jim’s great. Her close friends love him. He’s amazing to be around.” The insider highlighted Curtis’s calm and secure energy, which Aniston appreciates as she often juggles numerous projects at a fast pace. “He feels very safe for her,” the source added.
On August 20, Curtis attended Aniston’s event for her LolaVie brand, where he was described as “low-key, engaged, laughing,” suggesting he is fond of supporting Aniston in her endeavors. Aniston has been open about her past relationships, previously married to actors Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux. In an interview, she discussed the media frenzy surrounding her high-profile relationships and indicated that they had affected her personally.
Despite the challenges of her past, Aniston appears to be in a better space with Curtis, who is said to be the most serious partner she has had in years. “They’re giving off really positive vibes,” the source confirmed. As Aniston navigates her romantic life, it seems she has found a comforting balance with Curtis.
