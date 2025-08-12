Jennifer Aniston Reflects on Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie’s Love Triangle

LOS ANGELES, CA — Jennifer Aniston recently opened up about her past relationship with Brad Pitt and the subsequent media frenzy involving Angelina Jolie in an interview with Vanity Fair. The actress reflected on her difficult time following her separation from Pitt in 2005, which occurred amid rumors of an affair with Jolie, who played his co-star in the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith.’

Aniston, now 56, expressed how impactful that period was on her emotionally, saying, “It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn’t have their soap operas, they had their tabloids.” The interview, published on Monday, highlighted Aniston’s feelings of vulnerability and personal hurt during what she described as the ‘love triangle’ years.

“It’s a shame that it had to happen, but it happened,” Aniston continued. “And boy did I take it personally.” She shared her survival mantra from that time: “Just pick yourself up by the bootstraps and keep on walking, girl.” The actress acknowledged that the media portrayal pressured her and stated, “We’re human beings, even though some people don’t want to believe we are.”

Aniston and Pitt married in 2000 but announced their separation in early 2005. Shortly after, Pitt began dating Jolie, which intensified tabloid speculation and public interest. Reflecting on the passion for gossip journalism at the time, Aniston noted, “Journalism back then felt more like a form of a sport.”

Despite the public scrutiny, Aniston has moved on from her relationship with Pitt, who recently has been linked to Ines de Ramon. Aniston indicated that she still holds friendly interactions with Pitt over the years, with insiders suggesting that he supports her current relationship.

<pIn discussing her past, Aniston admitted, “There’s obviously some PTSD we all have, which is why these interviews scare me.” Her candid comments reveal the long-lasting impact of her high-profile split and the challenges of navigating new relationships in the public eye.